1 Injured In Terror Attack Near Jerusalem; Female Terrorist Killed

An IDF soldier was lightly injured on Wednesday morning when a terrorist attempted to carry out a ramming and stabbing attack in an area northeast of Jerusalem.

A female terrorist drove to an area next to the Palestinian town of Hizma and attempted to ram into several IDF soldiers who were guarding workers at the separation fence. She then exited the car armed with a knife.

The soldiers opened fire and killed her. She was later identified as a 29-year-old from Abu Dis.

