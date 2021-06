Numerous people were injured when a fire truck collided with a civilian vehicle in Williamsburg, Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:00PM, when an FDNY truck responding to an emergency with its lights and sirens on, slammed into a vehicle on Driggs Avenue and South 5th Street.

Williamsburg Hatzolah and FDNY transported 8 victims to the hospital. All are in stable condition. Six are adults, and two are children.

Police are investigating the incident.