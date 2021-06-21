MAMILA MALL: Cafe Aroma Staffer Mechalel Shabbos, Store Loses Kashrus Status

The Mehadrin branch of Aroma in the Mamila Mall in Jerusalem lost its hechsher this week, as one of its staff was mechalel Shabbos and entered the premises on Shabbos to begin breaking bread.

Chareidi residents who were on their way to daven at the Kosel saw that the store had a number of workers inside while it was still Shabbos. the passersby alerted the staff to the fact that it was still Shabbos but were ignored, and the chilul Shabbos continued.

The branch has a kashrus seal of Badatz Chasam Sofer and Mehadrin from Rabbanut Yerushalayim. Just a few hours after Shabbos was over, the Kashrus council of Badatz publicized that their Kashrus certification was revoked pending an investigation.

“We want to publicize to the public that due to the opening of the branch on Shabbos, we hereby revoke our hashgacha effective immediately until we can clarify the issue.”

The Rabbanut also told Israeli media that “The issue was checked by the regional kashrus supervisor. The owners of the ranch have been called for a disciplinary meeting with the Chief Rabbi that is set to take place on Monday afternoon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)