Israel: 9-Year-Old Drives On Highway With Father In Seat Next To Him

Israeli police in Gush Etzion were stunned when they pulled over a car that was driving dangerously over the weekend and found that the driver was a nine-year-old boy. Further surprising the officers was the fact that the boy’s father was sitting in the passenger seat.

The officers issued a ticket to the car’s owner, the father, and he was summoned to a hearing at the police station in Gush Etzion where his license was revoked by the supervising officer.

The police issued a statement which said: “This past weekend, during our operation to prevent traffic violations that pose a threat to people’s lives and safety, officers saw a vehicle that was driving dangerously near Beit Jala. The officers pulled the car over and were shocked to find a nine-year-old boy driving with his father sitting next to him. We see this as a very serious criminal infraction and will act stringently against the father of the child, who not only endangered both of their lives but the lives of other drivers around them.”

