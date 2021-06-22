VIDEO & PHOTOS: Frontrunner Eric Adams Visits Flatbush, Boro Park, Crown Heights On Night Before Election

Frontrunner Eric Adams visited the Orthodox Jewish communities of Flatbush, Boro Park and Crown Heights the night before the NYC Mayoral Primary Election.

Adams told YWN that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he received from the Jewish community, and would be forever grateful, and felt he owed it to the community to make it his final stop on the campaign trail.

Adams continues to lead in the polls, as crime is the single most important issue facing voters in this election. But despite consistently leading in the polls, voters should make sure to go vote. Due to “rank choice voting”, nothing can be for certain.

As an NYPD Captain for many years, Adams has vowed to put “Anti-Crime” cops back on the streets of NYC. The unit was disbanded by Socialist NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio, triggering a massive surge in crime and gun violence across the city

For those unsure how “ranked-choice voting” works, it can take weeks for there to be a winner. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice votes, tabulation will be conducted in rounds.

The candidate with fewest votes after the initial count is eliminated and all ballots for that candidate will be reallocated to the next highest-ranked candidate selected. That process will continue until two candidates are left, with the winner determined by who has the most votes in that final round.

