In the presence of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, thousands celebrated the Bar Mitzvah of the son of Rav Aryeh Kanievsky, a trusted member of the Gadol HaDor’s household, earlier this week.

HaRav Chaim arrived at the simcha early and listened attentively to his great-grandson’s dvar Torah.

The Bar Mitzvah was attended by Gedolei Torah, Roshei Yeshivos, Rabbanim, and other public figures as well as by a large crowd of relatives and friends.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)