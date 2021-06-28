MIAMI TRAGEDY UPDATE: One Additional Body Recovered Overnight; Now 10 Confirmed Dead; 151 Still Missing

One more body has been discovered in the rubble of the partial collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, bringing the number of people killed 10, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Monday.

She said 151 people are still unaccounted for and 135 have been accounted for.

“Our detectives are working in realtime right now to audit this list. We’re receiving multiple calls, still, from family members about the same loved ones and the information is coming from various sources,” Cava said.

The mayor stressed that the priority of the operation remains rescuing possible survivors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis commended search and rescue workers at the rubble site, saying “they’ve been going at it for over 100 hours straight.”

The state is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the families with relocation assistance and mental health counseling.

“Those recovery efforts from the family, of helping them get back on their feet, helping them cope with trauma, that’s going to be ongoing,” he said.