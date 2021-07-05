WATCH: IDF Search Team Leader Says “Chances To Find Somebody Alive Is Close To Zero”

More than a week after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, the chances of finding people alive under the rubble are “close to zero,” said Col. Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit that is helping the search and rescue efforts.

“I’m realistic, but we are still full of hope. This hope keeps us very active, and we scale up each day,” he said Monday. “We wake up in the morning … with a lot of energy to find the loved ones, alive or not alive.”

As the search and rescue efforts were paused during the demolition process, Vach said his team used the time to update the last location of people that were found and those questioned.

(Source: CNN)