Starting Tomorrow: Gaining Strength with Every Shidduch Suggestion. Free Live Series.

Register at: 10kbatayyisroel.org/chizzuk

“Thank you, he’s a wonderful man and we had a good time, but he’s not for me”

“Well, it’s one step closer to the right one!”

“Thank you so much for thinking of us! Such a great suggestion, but it’s just not entirely what we are looking for.”

How many times a day do singles, parents, and shadchanim hear these sentiments?

How many suggestions does a shadchan have to suggest until it’s the right one?

The shidduch process can sometimes be long, challenging and seemingly tainted with futile efforts. We understand that, and we feel you.

While the shidduch process can be frustrating and sometimes even seemingly feel to be lacking in purpose, it’s important to remind ourselves that there is no suggestion, first date or failed hishtadlus on any level that is without reason.

It is with this in mind that we started a new three-part Chizzuk Series: Gaining Strength with Every Shidduch Suggestion for singles, shadchanim, and parents/families of singles.

Tomorrow evening, July 6th, the renowned Rabbi Bentzion Shafier will be speaking to our esteemed singles. Singles hear name after name or go months without hearing a name, go on date after date or go months without going on a date, and still are waiting for another suggestion with the hopes that it might be the final one. The event is sure to offer incredible chizzuk and encouragement, to help all singles continue to put their best foot forward and maintain a positive perspective throughout the challenging process.

On July 12th, the dynamic Mr. Charlie Harary will be addressing our admirable shadchanim. No matter if a shadchan has suggested one, a dozen, or hundreds of shidduchim, or if the shadchan is just starting out to think and suggest, there is so much time and effort given to each suggestion. It takes a tremendous amount of energy to continue forging ahead in this holy endeavor. It is our goal to give a boost of morale and empowerment to anyone making the effort to suggest shidduchim to continue to make those phone calls, to make those suggestions and to help set up more dates, no matter the outcome!

On July 26th, the esteemed Rabbi Efrem Goldberg will be speaking to our dedicated parents of singles. Parents spend endless hours asking people to “keep their children in mind,” are constantly making phone calls regarding prospective shidduch ideas and tirelessly work at helping facilitate their childrens’ dating process. It can feel tremendously humbling and challenging for parents at many points. We hope this evening will give strength to all parents to continue their tremendous job of networking, researching and being there as a strong support for their single children, all while maintaining faith that Hashem is leading them in a path only He understands.

We hope that you will participate and glean a tremendous amount of chizzuk in the realm of shidduchim- at whatever capacity or stage you are in.

Free of Charge

