BREAKING: ERIC ADAMS POISED FOR VICTORY IN NYC DEMOCRATIC MAYORAL PRIMARY

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintained his lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after the board of elections processed outstanding absentee ballots.

In the final ranked choice voting count Adams is ahead of Kathryn Garcia with 50.5% of the vote against Garcia’s 49.5% of the vote.

It appears he is the projected winner of the NYC Democrat Primary race.

There are still some ballots left to account for, and it was not immediately clear on Tuesday whether any of the contenders would mount legal challenges as the race neared its conclusion. All three leading candidates had filed to maintain that option.

The winner of the Democratic nomination will be the overwhelming favorite in the general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee and the founder of the Guardian Angels.