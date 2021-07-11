Flatbush: Levaya of Billionaire Holocaust Survivor R’ Moshe Bistricer Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Moshe Bistricer Z”L. He was 101.

The Niftar was a Holocaust survivor, who escaped the Nazis YM”S by hiding in Budapest. He married his wife Gittel and later immigrated to the United States, settling in New York.

R’ Moshe built an extremely successful and famous real estate company.

He was a very big Baal Tzedakah, and was very close to the Satmar Rebbe (Divrei Yoel) ZATZAL, and continued his close relationship with Satmar until today.

Despite his old age, the Niftar would have an aid push him to a Shul near his home in Flatbush every Shabbos, never missing a Minyan.

He wife Gittel A”H was Niftar a few years ago, and is survived by his sons R’ Yaakov and R’ Avrohom. His daughter Mrs. Chaya Reiss A”H (wife of R’ Mahir) was Niftar around 10 years ago.

The Levaya will take place on Sunday morning at 10:30AM at Shomrei Hadas Chapels located at 38th Street and 14th Avenue in Boro Park.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)