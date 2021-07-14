New Security Advisor To Bennett Sees Iran Deal As ‘Lesser Evil’

Eyal Hulata, the new national security adviser to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was a Mossad agent at the time of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and various world powers, believed that the deal was a lesser evil than no deal at all.

According to a report that appeared in the Times of Israel, Hulata stated his opinion clearly in several internal forums. It was reported that Hulata was of the opinion that Israel shouldn’t push back against the US who worked to broker the deal. The opinion went against what former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would say and do for the next five years.

Hulata, was appointed to the important position among Bennett’s advisors on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see how his previous opinion plays out, seeing as Bennett has stated openly that he is against the deal and is following in Netanyahu’s footsteps with regard to opposing US involvement in the deal.

Israel’s security leadership has been discussing the proper way to deal with the current negotiations between Iran and world powers who are attempting to bring the US and Iran back into the deal that was torpedoed by President Donald Trump in 2018 when he pulled the US out of the deal and reapplied US sanctions that have since played havoc with the Iranian economy.

A number of senior officials in Israel’s defense establishment currently have stated that the US withdrawal harmed Israel’s interests because Iran responded by stepping away from some of its own commitments to the deal and raising its uranium enrichment to unprecedented levels.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has stressed recently that Israel should take care to preserve the state of its relations with the United States even while making moves to counter the deal with Iran.

With Bennett expected to have his first meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden later this month according to reports in the media, the Israeli Prime Minister will be reviewing the steps taken by Israel in the past and its relationship to Washington on the matter ahead of the meeting.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)