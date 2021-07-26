Brooklyn: The BQE Is Covered In Peppers Following Major Crash [PHOTOS]

A tractor-trailer crashed on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Monday morning, spilling vegetables everywhere.

It happened on the eastbound BQE at Flushing Avenue.

A mess of vegetables, believed to be peppers, were all over the expressway.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

However, only the left lane was open and the Flushing Avenue exit was closed while crews cleaned up the spill.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Don't cry over spilled…peppers? BQE covered in veggies after delivery truck overturns on eastbound side of highway in Brooklyn, causing major traffic delays AIR11 was over the scene: https://t.co/aOrxfMXy5h pic.twitter.com/iNaM5QCSwQ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 26, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)