Viral Social Media Answers The Call To Bring Joy To A Yesomah Kallah At Her Wedding

Just after 8:30 p.m. in Israel on Tuesday night, a message was circulated on social media calling for the public to come out and support a young orphan bride who was getting married and many invited guests failed to arrive. The message informed the public that potential celebrants needed to be vaccinated or be willing to undergo a rapid-coronavirus test at the door that would cost 60 NIS per person in order to adhere to the Green Tag and Happiness Tag regulations.

The simcha took place at the HaDudaim Wedding Hall in Bnei Brak.

Within less than an hour, hundreds of people arrived to join the festivities and one man donated all of the money for the rapid-coronavirus testing that would take place throughout the night for anyone without a green tag pass. Another ba’al tzedaka brought some horses to help bring happiness and joy to the bride a groom, something that cost him upwards of 2,000 NIS to do.

Mi Ki’amcha Yisrael