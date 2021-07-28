Israel: More Than 50,000 Students And Teachers Either Have COVID Or In Isolation

In spite of it currently being summer break and bein hazmanin, the Education Ministry in Israel has reported that some 4,235 students and 476 faculty members within the Israeli education system are confirmed carriers of the Coronavirus.

According to the statistics, some 26 percent of those infected, (1,105 students) are students from junior high and high school (grades 7-12) and finished their studies more than a month ago.

Another 53 percent of the students infected (2,257) are in elementary school. Some 21 percent of those students infected (873) are students in the daycare system. Both the elementary school year and the year for the daycares ended at the end of June. While there are private camps continuing for younger children, the amount of exposure is somewhat lessened due to most of the activities being conducted outside.

In addition to those confirmed cases, some 44,455 students and 1,357 faculty members are currently in isolation.

