Israel To Begin Vaccinating High-Risk Children Aged 5-11

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that some children, who are at high risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19 will be allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This move comes with little data as to how healthy or safe it is for children this age to receive the vaccine.

The Health Ministry said that “there are special situations in which giving the vaccine to children can be considered”, even between the ages of five and 11. However, a statement made to the press said that for the general vaccination of younger children “it is not recommended at this time.”

According to a report in the Jerusalem Post, the children who will be eligible for vaccination include “those who are severely obese with a BMI of 99%, those with neuro-developmental disorders such as seizures and congenital syndromes, severe chronic lung disease, severe immunosuppression, cancer, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and those with sickle cell anemia.”

The decision to move forward with vaccinating young children has come about due to the surge in positive cases caused by the Delta Variant. While there is strong concern that you children may become seriously ill, as of Tuesday morning, only three children have been hospitalized as a result of having contracted Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel, approximately 155,000 children under the age of 12 have contracted the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)