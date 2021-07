Thanks to volunteers from Williamsburg Shomrim, a man with a gun was arrested and the gun taken off the street.

Sources tell YWN that Williamsburg Shomrim witnessed a male and female stealing packages from homes on Wednesday afternoon.

Shomrim immediately contacted the NYPD, and when police attempted to stop the suspects, they threw a gun they had in their pants into the street and fled on foot.

Police apprehended both suspects and took them both into custody.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)