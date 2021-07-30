Israel: 50 People Treated For Chemical Poisoning/Burns After Chlorine Spill Hits Local Pool

Emergency medical services Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah had their hands full on Thursday evening after a mass casualty incident (MCI) took place in the pool of a local country club in Kfar Veradim.

The incident took place after a canister of chlorine spilled into the pool.

The majority of those injured in the incident were in light or moderate condition. The majority of those injured are children who were suffering from respiratory issues and burns. There were ten adults injured. All of the patients were transferred to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The municipality issued a statement that said: “Due to the chlorine leak into the pool of the privately owned country club, a large number of people were injured and transported to the hospital.

Unite Hatzalah volunteer EMT Daniel Malka, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When I arrived at the scene there was a strong smell of chlorine in the air around the pool. I treated the victims for their injuries and provided oxygen to those who required it. People were suffering from itchiness in their eyes and respiratory issues. Following the initial care provided to the victims at the scene, they were taken to the hospital to recuprate.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)