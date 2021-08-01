DEBLASIO’S NYC: 18 Shot Overnight, Including Mass Shootign Which Left 10 Shot

The NYPD reported that 18 people were shot around NYC in the span of 24 hours on Saturday in six shooting incidents. One of those incident involved a coordinated attack which left 10 people shot.

The NYPD says that two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police said Sunday morning.

The shooting in the borough’s Corona neighborhood took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The eight men and two women, who range in age from 19 to 72, were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The most seriously injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Police said the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but left by jumping on the backs of two mopeds driven by two other men. All four were wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Three of those shot were known members of the Trinitarios, a Dominican street gang, and were the intended targets, Essig said. A party was in progress at a restaurant a few doors down from the barbershop at the time of the shooting, he added.

“This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word,” Essig said. “This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/21 at approx. 10:41 PM, in front of 97-07 37 Ave in Queens, two males displayed firearms and shot into a crowd striking 10 people, then 2 additional suspects picked them up on scooters and fled. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kepo3L6i0b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2021

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and police said they would be releasing still photos and video from the scene.

(AP)