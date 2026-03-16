VILE: Rapper Leads “Death to the IDF” Chants at London Al Quds Rally, Accompanied By Neturei Karta Terrorists

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered along the River Thames in London on Sunday for an Al Quds Day rally that featured a prominent rapper leading the crowd in chants calling for the death of Israeli soldiers.

Bobby Vylan, the lead vocalist of the British rap duo Bob Vylan, took the stage during the demonstration along Albert Embankment and delivered a fiery speech criticizing the British government’s treatment of pro-Palestinian activists.

Neturei Karta Muslims dressed as Hasidic Jews participated in the shocking rally.

“Here we are today as a community in an attempt to remain human and let this Government know that despite all of their scare tactics,” Vylan told the crowd. He accused authorities of harassing activists and suppressing voices supportive of Gaza before leading demonstrators in chants of “Death to the IDF.”

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In a statement posted online, Scotland Yard acknowledged the concern such rhetoric has caused, particularly among London’s Jewish community, which has faced a sharp rise in antisemitic threats since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

“When this language has been used previously, we sought advice from the CPS, which determined there was insufficient evidence to bring a case,” a police spokesperson said. Authorities nonetheless confirmed that the latest footage would be examined as part of an investigation.

The rally was part of the annual Al Quds Day demonstrations, which are held in cities around the world in opposition to Israel and in support of Palestinians.

Sunday’s event featured a series of speeches and protests condemning Israel and defending activists who have been arrested in recent months during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the United Kingdom. One speaker complained that she was arrested in Brighton a day earlier after chanting in support of an “intifada.”

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Officers detained a man carrying a banner reading “Boom, boom Tel Aviv,” which authorities said glorified Iran’s attacks on Israel. As police escorted him away, the man reportedly told reporters, “I support the bombing of Israel,” according to The Telegraph.

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