Hatzolah Air Flies Crash Victims In New Hampshire Back To NY, Does Two Other Flights In 6 Hours

At 1:30AM Friday morning, Hatzolah Air was making their third emergency transport in just six hours.

Sources tell YWN that a flight crew with Hatzolah Paramedics departed from Westchester Airport to New Hampshire, to transport a couple involved in a serious car crash back to a Manhattan hospital.

One of the victims sustained multi-system trauma including spinal injuries in the crash. Tehillim is needed for נעכא יענטא בת רבקה רחל.

Just hours earlier, Hatzolah Air did a flight to North Carolina and Cleveland, and another flight to Chicago.

The last few weeks have seen a huge spike in flight requests from Hatzolah divisions across the world including coordinating the bodies of 2 of the victims in the Ukrainian plane crash by Hatzolah Air’s Europe Ops Division to the United States and 1 to England last week.

