BROOKLYN: Massive Search Underway For Missing Child; Hundreds Of Volunteers From Shomrim, Hatzolah, Chaveirim Searching

A massive search is underway in Canarsiel, Brooklyn, Wednesday evening, after a 6 year old child went missing.

Hundreds of volunteers from Hatzolah, Shomrim and Chaveirim are searching for 6 year old Yosef Shapiro.

Yosef was on a day camp trip at a park in Canarsie at Seaview Ave and East 80 Street. The boys left the park on buses at around 3:00PM back to their camp, but Yosef somehow went missing – and may have never gotten on the bus.

A massive NYPD response is combing the area by air, land, and sea. Sources tell YWN that Mayor DeBlasio is aware of the situation, and has requested as many resources as possible.

Yosef was wearing a blue and striped shirt and dark pants.

Please say Tehillim for Yosef ben Basya.

Shomrim has volunteers from Flatbush, Boro Park, Williamsburg, Crown Heights, Staten Island, Far Rockaway.

Hatzolah has volunteers from Canarsie, Flatbush and Boro Park.

