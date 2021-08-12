DRAMA: Spokesperson For Rockland County Confirms That Massive Gerrer Chasunah Is CANCELLED

Earlier this afternoon, YWN published an article stating that the massive Gerrer wedding scheduled for next Tuesday in the Rockland County College was cancelled by the Health Department. Shortly after, Gur contacted YWN to say that these reports are false, and that the wedding would in fact be taking place. Wedding organizers told YWN “The chasunah will, be’ezras Hashem, take place at RCC. Most of the permits are in hand, and the remainder are in the process of being granted”.

YWN now has received the following statement directly from John Lyon, who is the Spokesperson for Rockland County:

“Rockland County Government was notified about the Rockland Community College event yesterday, and we set up a phone call discussion between RCC staff, the Department of Health (including County Commissioner of Health Dr. Ruppert), the County Attorney and the County Executive and members of his staff yesterday afternoon.

During the call significant concerns were raised about holding any type of large-scale event given the recent increases in local active COVID-19 cases and the presence of the Delta variant in Rockland.

We agree with the decision made by Rockland Community College to refrain from large-scale events for the next 60 days and appreciate this decision being made to protect the public health.”

