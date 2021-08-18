HORRIFIC: Crime Spree Ends With Yeshiva Bochur Shot And Killed In Front Of Denver Yeshiva

A Yeshiva Bochur was R”L shot and killed in front of the Denver Yeshiva, YWN has learned.

Police say the horrific incident unfolded early Wednesday morning, in front of Yeshiva Toras Chaim, located at 1555 Stuart Street in Denver.

Sources tell YWN that a vehicle drove up and opened fire. The vehicle immediately fled the area. The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was R”L Niftar.

The Bochur does not live in Denver, but is from another state.

Misaskim was notified in middle of the night, and was working with the authority and was notifying the family.

Although the boy does not live in New Jersey, it appears the Levaya and Kevura will be held there.

The Denver Police Department is searching for three vehicles connected to the shooting which Detectives say was a deadly crime spree.

The crime spree started near Colfax Ave. and Grape St. at 10:50 p.m. with a car jacking. No injuries were reported.

Next, a shooting and car jacking took place in the 1500 block of Lafayette St around 11 p.m. One person was critically injured.

The crime spree ended with the fatal shooting of the Yeshiva Bochur at 11:30PM.

Police are looking for three vehicles connected to the crime spree.

2018 maroon Honda CRV, Colorado License Plate: CGOW44

2020 dark blue Toyota Camry, Colorado License Plate: AGNZ29

1998 black Toyota Rav 4, Colorado License Plate: QFO701

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see the vehicles, call 911. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story, and YWN will have further updates shortly pending proper notifications.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of N Stuart. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/eAJQU7D32D — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 18, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)