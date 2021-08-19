SHOCKING: Shmuli Silverberg Z”L Was Shot INSIDE Denver Yeshiva – WHERE IS THE FBI?

Klal Yisroel is still reeling from the shocking murder of Shmuli Silverberg Z”L, a Yeshiva Bochur at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver. YWN reported that the incident was a drive-by shooting. We were repeatedly assured by local authorities that this was the case. A “crime spree” that ended with this senseless murder.

But according to highly-credible sources, as well as multiple social media reports surfacing online, this is not what happened. This was not some “drive by shooting” where an innocent victim took a bullet.

Denver Police held a press conference on Wednesday, where they said nothing of the following facts:

The shooters entered the Yeshiva building.

The shooters opened fire at a principal, who was able to get out of the way and was unharmed.

The shooters shot and killed Shmuli inside the Yeshiva.

If these reports are true, this was no “drive-by shooting” or a random “crime spree”.

In fact, a high-level NYPD Official tells YWN that if this shooting was in any Yeshiva or Shul anywhere in New York City, this would automatically be labeled as a hate / bias crime. Additionally, the FBI would of long been notified and had joined the investigation.

As a mouthpiece for hundreds of thousands of Orthodox Jews around the United States, YWN respectfully is asking why the FBI is not involved? Why are we not being given the real story? Do we need armed gunmen on the loose thinking they just got away with a shooting inside a Yeshiva – and think they will do it again?

An Orthodox Jewish student was shot INSIDE a Jewish institution in the United States of America. How is this not the lead story on every single major national news network?

WHY ARE WE SILENT?

YWN notes that the Yeshiva must be commended for their actions in the minutes following the attack. All the boys were taken to a safe place where they were kept for hours, until police gave the “all clear”. They immediately contacted Project Chai of Chai Lifeline to arrange therapists to begin working on those who suffered trauma.

Their concern has revolved 100% around the Bochrim and their safety, and for that they should be commended.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)