Henri Weakens To Tropical Storm; Expected To Wreak Havoc Across Tri-State

Henri weakened to a tropical storm Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph but is still expected to wreak life-threatening havoc across parts of Long Island and Connecticut in the form of storm surges, flash floods and destructive winds.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s latest update at 7 a.m., Henri was about 50 miles south of Montauk Point and moving north at 18 mph. Its maximum sustained winds remained near 70 mph and higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

As of Sunday morning, New York City and northeastern New Jersey were no longer in the cone of concern as Henri, which triggered a series of hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings and watches for much of the tri-state area as it charted a northeast course that could affect coasts from New York City to Long Island to Cape Cod. The eastern end of Long Island is barely still in the cone. Damaging and destructive winds, heavy rains and dangerous storm surges are possible for those areas.

Henri has already produced record rainfall of 3 to 6 inches over the New York City metro area — including a historic 4.45 inches within two hours on Saturday night, the National Weather Service said. Flash flood warnings have been triggered across the tri-state area.

Expect conditions to worsen in southeast New York, northern New Jersey, New England and on Long Island Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 10 inches. Flooding rains could also hit eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the Catskills and Hudson Valley as the storm slows down.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly 4 inches of rain fell Saturday night in Central Park. With 1.69 inches between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., it was the rainier hour in 150+ years of recorded history.

(AP)