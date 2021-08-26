BREAKING: 5th Suspect In Murder Of Yeshiva Bochur Shmuli Silverberg Z”L Arrested

The 5th suspect wanted in the shocking murder of Denver Yeshiva Bochur Shmuli Silverberg Z”L was arrested, sources tell YWN.

Denver Police took Samuel Robert Fussell into custody late Wednesday night.

The arrest and charges have yet to be announced by Police, but will likely include first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree auto theft, felony menacing, first-degree burglary and burglarfelony menacing.

As YWN previously reported, four alleged co-conspirators are already custody.

The individuals in custody are Isaiah Freeman, 18; Seth LaRhode, 21; Aden Sides, 18; and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19.