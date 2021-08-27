WATCH IT: Prime Minister Bennett Meets With President Biden, Says ‘Other Options’ if Iran Nuke Talks Fail

President Biden sat down with the newly installed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Friday, roughly 24 hours after the deadly suicide bombing in Kabul.

The president and the prime minister’s meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed in the wake of the attack.

In a brief media availability kicking off the closed-door encounter, both Biden and Bennett started by acknowledging the “brave sacrifice” by the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul bombing.

Biden told Bennett that he prefers diplomacy when it comes to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, but he said if that fails, the U.S. will consider “other options” to ensure Iran “never” gets nuclear bombs.

Biden also stated an “unwavering commitment that we have in the United States to Israel’s security,” and that he “fully” supports “replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome system.”

