WATCH IT: Biden Slammed For Apparently Checking His Watch During Ceremony For Dead Marines

President Joe Biden is under fire after appearing to look at his watch just seconds after a salute honoring the return of the 13 US servicemembers killed in Thursday’s ISIS-K suicide bombing in Kabul.

The president made the unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday morning as the caskets of the 13 service members killed in the attack were brought back to the United States.

He stood in silence, his right hand to his chest, as a succession of flag draped transfer coffins were carried past him from a C-17 Globemaster plane.

During the event, Biden appeared to look down at his watch, sparking criticism and fury among veterans, Republican politicians and commenters online.

“It’s true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it,” Nicholas Fondacaro, a news analyst for the Media Research Center, tweeted with a video.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)