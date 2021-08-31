Today is The 20th Yartzheit Of 9/11 – Private Memorial Held At Ground Zero [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A private memorial was held for Jewish victims at Ground Zero today – a week before the main 9/11 memorial.

The reason for today’s memorial, is that this year, September 11th falls out on a Shabbos, and Police felt that the Jewish victims who perished in the attacks, should be memorialized as well.

Today is the 23rd of Elul, and marks the 20th Yahrzeit of the September 11th attacks on the Hebrew calendar.

The memorial was spearheaded by the Israeli Consulate in NY, the Port Authority Police and Rabbi Mendy Carlebach, and was attended by police from the Port Authority.

Rabbi Jack Meyer, Founder of Misaskim, a 9/11 survivor, and one who was involved for many months with identifying remains of victims, was in attendance as well.

