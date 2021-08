A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire New York City area as the remnants of Ida threaten the Tri-State with torrential rain and severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service said 3 to 5 inches of rain, and even higher amounts locally, is possible as it warned of a “significant rain event” for the New York area.

Ida’s exact track will determine where rainfall is the heaviest, but most of the Tri-State is expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain.

