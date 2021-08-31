FIRE HAZARD: Razor Hoverboard Battery Packs Recalled

The battery packs sold in hundreds of thousands of two-wheeled Razor hoverboards have been recalled over their threat to catch fire.

The recall applies to certain batteries inside Razor’s popular Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards sold nationwide from September 2016 through 2018, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Razor sold more than 237,000 hoverboards at $460 a unit over that period at big box stores and online retailers, including at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, and Amazon.

(AP)