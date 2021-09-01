WATCH: New NYPD Chief In Brooklyn South Praises Shomrim

NYPD Brooklyn South Assistant Chief Michael Kemper at a “High Holy Days” meeting in Flatbush praising the work of Shomrim. The meeting was arranged by the FJCC.

Chief Kemper was recently assigned to Brooklyn South, which covers Flatbush, Boro Park, Crown Heights and other areas.

Kemper is no stranger to the Jewish community, as he has previously served (for four years) as the Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s 90th Precinct in Williamsburg.

An in-depth article about today’s meeting will appear later.