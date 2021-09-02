Multiple Tornadoes Touch Down In NJ – Damage Reported [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Multiple tornadoes have touched down in New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the state Wednesday evening amid numerous flash floor, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service said an apparent twister caused “significant damage” in the Mullica Hill area of Harrison Township around 6:21 p.m, another in the area of Cherry Hill, and heavy damage reported in Wenonah, at 6:27 p.m.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)