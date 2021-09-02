TRAGIC STORM UPDATE: At Least 9 Dead as Ida Devastates Tri-State With Historic Flooding

*TRAGIC STORM UPDATE:* At least eight people died, including a New York City toddler, and tens of thousands were overwhelmed by floods as the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the tri-state area overnight with historic rainfall, at least one tornado and savage winds.

All but one of the confirmed fatalities were in two boroughs — a 2-year-old boy, 45-, 86- and 48-year-old women and 50- and 22-year-old men in Queens and a 66-year-old man in Brooklyn. Another was confirmed in Passaic County, New Jersey, while at least two others have been reported missing. Most of the deaths were flood-related.

The names of the victims have not been released.