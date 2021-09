The roof of a commercial building in Flatbush collapsed on Thursday from the heavy rain last night.

The FDNY was operating on the scene at 1902 Coney Island Avenue near Avenue P for a partial roof collapse.

The location is a vacant one story commercial building. Sources tell YWN it may be under construction.

There are no injuries or evacuations reported.

[Video and photos via Shimon Gifter]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)