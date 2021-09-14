1-in-10 Israelis Have Received A Fine For Violating COVID Regulations

The Director-General of the Internal Security Ministry, Tomer Lotem, gave an overview of the police’s activities during the COVID era with regard to enforcement of the regulations set forth by the Health Ministry and government. The report was given to the Constitutional Committee of the Knesset.

According to the report, over the month of August, police issued 50,000 tickets to citizens for not wearing their masks properly. The report also stated that more than 700,000 tickets have been issued since the beginning of the virus in Israel for not wearing masks, or for people breaking their isolation. This means that nearly 1 in 10 citizens has received a ticket since the beginning of the virus, but the number is still far below the number of people who contracted the virus.

MK Uri Maklev criticized the government’s methodology in handling this issue: “Utilizing enforcement as the main tool to combat the virus is a grievous mistake. The police are enforcing the rules and cracking down in areas where it is unnecessary and are looking for places to give fines and are not searching for places where the danger is high. It is unfathomable that police are entering into people’s homes and searching for young children to see which rooms they are in without a warrant to do so. This style of enforcement is very difficult for the public to stomach and lowers the trust that the public has in the police and in the way that the virus is being handled.”

