Shomrim London In Past 24 Hours Say Multiple Victims Have Phones Stolen By Suspects On Bikes

In the last 24 hours Shomrim NW London have received multiple reports of criminals who have used bikes and mopeds to snatch mobile phones from people across Golders Green NW11 and Hendon NW4. Shomrim NW London are working closely with local Police to gather CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the suspects.

Often victims are approached from behind while talking or texting on phones. Criminals on mopeds or bicycles may mount the pavement to grab the phone or snatch it from the road. Sometimes when it’s a moped, a pillion passenger will snatch it.

Criminals are known to operate during the day. Follow these simple steps to help protect your phone.

– Be aware of your surroundings.

– If you need to call or use your phone on the street, look out for anyone on a bike or a moped near you.

– Look up, look out

– Make it quick so you don’t become distracted.

– Don’t text while you’re walking – you won’t notice what’s going on around you.

– If that’s not possible, stand away from the roadside, close to a building or wall, so no one can come up behind you.

– Going hands-free can prevent a thief from snatching your phone out of your hand.

– Use the keypad lock / finger print or facial recognition so that thieves cannot immediately access your phone.

– Your phone may have other security features you can use – these could allow you to wipe data, lock your handset, or prevent a thief from restoring a phone to its factory settings from another internet device.

– Consider installing an anti-theft app. These can be an effective way of helping police trace your phone and identify the thief.

– Every phone has a unique IMEI number which helps police and insurance companies to identify it if it’s stolen and stop a stolen phone from working.

– Find your IMEI number by dialing *#06# from your phone and keep a written note of it.

If you have been a victim please report to the Police on 999 and Shomrim NW London on 03009991234.

