After A Year Of So Much Pain, Rav Chaim Has Made The Most Meaningful Offer

After a year filled with so much pain, this Yom Kippur approaches us with so many mixed feelings. Fear, hope, anticipation, worry. Many of us can’t help but wonder if this year will look similar to the last. Will the tragedies continue? Or will things look different? Will things be better?

Chazal tell us that there’s one thing that we can ever know for certain: That teshuvah, tefillah, and tzedaka are the only things that can erase an evil decree. Therefore, Rav Chaim Kanievsky has made a timely and meaningful offer: To pray with fierce concentration for anyone who helps families in Eretz Yisroel who are truly struggling. He has pledged to daven for every single person who donates to this campaign during the most important moment of the entire year: The culmination of the Neila service, when the gates are being closed and our fates for the upcoming year are being permanently sealed in an envelope.

You may have fallen this year. You may worry that Hashem isn’t ready to forgive you. But what greater comforting zechus can you possibly have than helping feed Hashem’s hungry children in Eretz Yisroel, and having the biggest tzaddik on earth daven on your behalf during the most decisive moment of the entire year?

Time and time again, we have seen people sign up for the Vaad HaRabbanim’s Yom Kippur campaign, and they saw beautiful blessings that year. Because when we fuse teshuvah, tefillah, and tzedaka, it will always have miraculous power to change a person’s fate.

What will this upcoming year bring? There is only one way to find out. Click here to sign up.

It should be a year filled with beautiful blessings!