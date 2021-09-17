Opposition Leader Netanyahu Davens Ne’ilah At The Kosel

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu davened Ne’ilah of Yom Kippur at the Kosel, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

He davened in the minyan in the Kosel tunnels. The Kosel Rav, Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz, served as the chazzan during the tefillah.

Netanyahu walked to the Kosel from his apartment on Rechov Haportzim.

In recent years, when Netanyahu was serving as prime minister, he used to daven during the Yamim Noraim at the Chareidi shul Yad Tamar on Rechov HaAri in Rechavia. The shul is located close the Prime Minister’s Residence and its proximity eased the burden on Netanyahu’s security detail.

Now that Netanyahu’s security detail has considerably decreased, he was free to walk to the Kosel on Yom Kippur.

גמר חתימה טובה לכל עם ישראל האהוב! 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UMN5wWKFtB — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 15, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)