WATCH IT HAPPEN: Serious Crash on Marcy Ave and Flushing Ave In Williamsburg [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

At least 5 people were injured in a major crash in Williamsburg, Sunday afternoon,.

It appears that a vehicle lost control, and slammed into at least three other cars at Marcy Avenue and Flushing Avenue at around 5:45PM.

Williamsburg Hatzolah and FDNY EMS responded to the scene. A total of 3 patients were transported to the hospital, and an additional two people refused treatment.

Williamsburg Shomrim was on scene assisting as well.

The videos below from security cameras show the shocking crash happen: