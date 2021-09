Israeli Police officers arrived at a home in Bnei Brak where the Mezibuz Rebbe was holding his Hoshanah Rabba Tish, saying they received “noise complaints”.

Police violently smashed the door – as if there was an armed criminal inside – and confiscated the keyboard that was used at the Tish.

The Rebbe attempted to reason with the officers, who had also arrived with the fire department and some other inspectors.

See the videos below.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)