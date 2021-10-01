ARREST MADE: One Of Three Suspects In Random Assaults In Flatbush / Sheepshead Bay Taken Into Custody

Thanks to some good Detective work, the NYPD has taken a suspect into custody wanted in four random assaults over a roughly four-hour span in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Highly credible sources tell YWN that the suspect – who is a juvenile – was apprehended and has since given a confession to all four attacks.

Police are confident that an additional two arrests will be made.

Our sources tell us that recently-appointed Brooklyn South Assistant Chief Michael M. Kemper took these incidents seriously, and had deployed additional resources until this arrest was made – thanks to Patrol Boro Brooklyn South and Detective Boro Brooklyn South.

The first incident in the crime spree happened just before 4:30 p.m. in front of 2428 East 27th Street in Sheepshead Bay, where an 81-year-old man was walking when an unknown individual approached and asked, “Where is the B44 bus?”

As the victim began to give directions, the individual punched him in the face before fleeing southbound, on foot, along East 27th Street towards Avenue Y.

Approximately 15 minutes later, in the vicinity of Avenue U and East 29th Street, a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a group of individuals approached and punched him in the face, unprovoked.

Then, around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of 2959 Avenue Y, a 76-year-old woman was walking when an unknown individual approached and asked her a question. As she began to answer, the individual punched her in the face before fleeing on foot.

Additionally, the suspect confessed to a fourth incident as well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)