WATCH THIS: Playgroup Teacher Sings “Mask Song” To Suffocating Toddlers

This is a playgroup teacher teaching her playgroup a new “song”, as her 2 and 3 year old toddlers have their faces masked.
“I wear a mask to school…”
“It helps to keep me safe….”
“It keeps my friends safe…”
This viral video has thousands on social media calling this child abuse.
We report, you decide.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
insane
honestly, no words
she should be arrested forever
i atleast hope she is a liberal nut. and not jewish
Big deal. I don’t see anyone gasping for air. Your headline is ridiculous.
Every Yeshiva should be inspired to follow suit & example of these צדיקים גמורים children, and any Yeshiva not following such protocols, needs to be shuttered down immediately.
147, I REALY HOPE YOU ARE JUST JOKING AND MAKING FUN OF THESE IDIOTS
קול אישה
Agree with After Eight
I don’t see any indication of suffocation. Presumably the parents of these children sent them with a mask, so I don’t see why you would accuse the teacher.
Propaganda. Liberal brainwashing at work destroying American schools and American lives
Dont see anything abusive in the song..its actually cute..and positive…tho doesnt mean i agree with them needing to wear masks …how come we never did masks for flu?
This is really nice – there are small things that all of us can do to stay healthy and keep ourselves and others safe. We wash our hands before (and maybe after) eating, we cover our noses when we sneeze, and we wear masks when a disease is spreading around us, since wearing masks reduces the spread of germs. It’s great that this teacher can help make children in her class more relaxed about what could be a stressful ask. Great work!
The Kids look fine. I dont agree with the policy but what is the Teacher who makes a living from this job and who’s school requires masks for kids supposed to do?
She seems to be doing a great job with the situation she is in.
Anyone who decided that she is happy with this situation just from seeing this video is being inexcusably foolish.
The left doesn’t need science to convince people to do the craziest things
They just expect the blind sheep to follow and woe to the ones who disagree
There is no science to support mask wearing for kids
Quite a bit of science showing it’s detrimental in terms of oxygen levels, learning, bacteria exposure from dirty sweaty face diapers that literally breed on the kids faces as they drool and breathe all day. And who exactly are they protecting? Kids are not at risk from covid
Forget the psychological damage which will probably scar them forever
Fear of faces
Fear of sickness
Paranoia of other kids who have no mask
Child abuse and evil and sickness to the highest level
Right wing liars…
No one is seen suffocating or gasping for breath. The masks are not an impediment to breathing.
As an educator, licensed social worker and parent, I must tell you that for those who find mask wearing not too be uncomfortable, this may be fine, but for those who do it is real abuse. In addition, even for those who are comfortable in masks, not seeing the facial expressions of their peers and teachers at such a critical developmental stage, will have ramifications that will be lamented later on in these children’s lives. Those schools that don’t mask their kids will be vindicated as were those schools that had in-person learning the entire last year.
Btw, “your_crazy”, What is wrong with listening to her husband’s voice? I assume that you meant קול אשה – without the “י”.
Your headline is uncalled for and totally exaggerated. I agree with After Eight. There are children all over the world who wore masks to school, including my grandchildren in E”Y. Everyone survived, no one suffocated. The children listen to rules if the adults don’t tell them not to. Frum kinderlach are not any more sensitive than children all over the world. This has become political and has nothing to do with abuse of children. Just because our community is for the most part politically conservative, does not mean we have to parrot every stupid thing said by conservative talk show hosts and Fox News.
Kol Isha
Is this article sponsored by a funeral home? Who else would benefit from smearing people who wear masks?
Had all yeshivas worn masks thousands of lives would have been saved.
The fact that masks stop the spread of infection to others is almost undisputed.
147 u are a good man
@duvidf
Is that a fact? If we just go on what we are told that masks help, why is it when we look back at the major gatherings (large wedding in Williamsburg last year) was there a higher case of infection and death? Not that I can recall.
Covid can be scary but don’t start making up stupidity. If you want vax but making kids mask? That’s overboard
Lakewood Bubby, there are many children and adults who find wearing a mask suffocating and claustrophobic, especially for 8 – 10 hours a day. Even in this photo there are at least two kids with the masks below their noses. I am also not convinced that masks are saving lives. They may turnout to be as helpful as gloves.