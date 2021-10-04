Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Wife, Casey, Diagnosed With Cancer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that his wife, Casey, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Gov. DeSantis said in a statement. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady.”

Casey DeSantis, 41, married Ron DeSantis in 2010. She is originally from Ohio and previously worked in television, including for WJXT in Jacksonville.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” Gov. DeSantis’ statement read. “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

