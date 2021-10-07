WATCH: Anti-Semite Tlaib Says Only Wearing Mask Because Of A ‘Republican Tracker’ Near Her

Anti-Semite “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was caught on camera saying she was only wearing a mask because she was being tailed by a “Republican tracker.” The Michigan congresswoman made the admission while speaking to a maskless attendee at an event in Detroit featuring Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge.

Tlaib told the attendee that she only had the mask on because of the tracker, who was filming the exchange, after the person mistakenly thought Tlaib was scolding him for going maskless.

“Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib said in the video. “No, no, no – I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.”