TRAGEDY: Yeshiva Bochur Struck And Killed By Vehicle Near His Yeshiva in Moshav Otzem

A 17-year-old yeshiva student was R”L struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 352 near the Otzem interchange on Sunday evening. According to medical personnel who arrived at the scene to assist, the young bochur was found lying on the ground in critical condition, not breathing and without a pulse.

He was identified as Habochur Pinchos Weiss Z”L, from Givat Shaur in Yerushalayim, a Talmid in Nezer Zorach.

According to an initial investigation, it appears that the bochur was crossing the busy street in order to make his way to his yeshiva in the nearby town when he was struck by a passing car. Eyewitnesses who saw the accident were shocked to see the boy’s hat fly off and land next to sefarim that the boy had been carrying.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Dolev Marciano who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The young man, a pedestrian, was hit by a car. Together with other EMS personnel, I performed CPR on the young man at the scene of the accident in an effort to save his life. Sadly, at the end of our efforts, he was Niftar at the scene.”

Magen David Adom issued a statement that said that their teams had been active in the field during the CPR and pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

A police statement said that they were opening an investigation into the accident. “Traffic investigators from the Lachish region have opened an investigation into the incident in order to determine what transpired.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)