CHILLING AUDIO: Final Moments Of San Diego Airplane Crash: ‘Climb Immediately’

Chilling audio of the exchange between the pilot of the plane that crashed in California on Monday and air traffic control reveals moments of intense alarm and apparent disorientation.

“It looks like you are drifting off course. Are you correcting?” an air traffic controller is heard asking Dr. Sugata Das, an Arizona cardiologist and pilot of the deadly flight.

The air traffic controller then became more specific in his commands to Das.

“Low altitude alert. Climb immediately. Climb the airplane. Maintain 5,000. Expedite the climb. Climb the airplane please.”

The controller continued urging the pilot to ascend to 5,000 feet as the plane remained at about 1,500 feet above ground.

“You appear to be descending again, sir,” the air traffic controller then said.

The twin-engine Cessna was headed to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona, but ultimately crashed into a Santee neighborhood, killing Das and a UPS truck driver that was hit by the plane.

