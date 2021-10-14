BREAKING: Shooting On Ave J & E 36 In Flatbush — Suspects Crash On Ocean Ave [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A shooting in Flatbush ended with a hit-and-run and a police pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

It began at around 4:30PM on East 36th Street and Ave J, when two suspects opened fire on a victim. The two suspects fled the scene and crashed into a vehicle on Ocean Avenue and Quentin Road.

The two suspects bailed from their crashed vehicle, and fled on foot. This triggered a heavy police response and a foot pursuit ensued. A police chopper was hovering overhead, and one suspect was taken into custody. A second suspect managed to get away.

Police were seen looking into the sewers for a gun that may have been tossed inside.

Flatbush Hatzolah transported the victims from the crash who were in stable condition. The gunshot victim is critical, and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

An NYPD source tells YWN that this appears to have been gang related, as the victim and the suspects knew each other.

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)