Meretz MK Threatens To Bring Down Government Over Illegal Arab Construction in Gush Etzion

A Meretz MK, Michal Rozin, threatened to topple the government if it continues to take actions that she claims are aimed at the eventual annexation of Judea and Samaria.

The threat came just hours after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asked the cabinet ministers to put aside their internal fights until after the budget is passed. Bennett pleaded with the minister and party factions and said, “Let us focus in these coming weeks, and in general, on what we have in common, not what divides us… Even if when someone feels the burning need to respond, when they are sure they are right, keep in mind the greater goal.”

In her threat, Rozin referenced an editorial piece from the Ha’aretz newspaper which called the unity government “right-wing in every way”.

The editorial piece referenced opposition from settlement leaders to plans by the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration to recognize dozens of unauthorized buildings in a small Arab town in the heart of Gush Etzion. The article further chastised the government for promoting the construction of Jewish neighborhoods in and around Jerusalem.

Rozin responded to the article, threatening to bring down the government if Defense Minister Benny Gantz agrees to reverse the Civil Administration decision, in her words, giving in to settler pressure, and remove the recognition of the unauthorized Arab structures.

“If Gantz gives in to settler pressure and stops the recognition of a small Palestinian village, while at the same time the government advances building projects in Jerusalem after 30 years, that is a violation of the [coalition] agreement that no steps should be taken that are not in the consensus. We, the parties which do not believe in the annexation of territories, will declare clearly that this government has no mandate to do this.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)